Dublin: 3°C Monday 3 January 2022
'Maybe the manager can bring some more ideas' - Luke Shaw critical of Man United display

Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as interim coachr came to a shuddering halt.

By Press Association Monday 3 Jan 2022, 10:02 PM
25 minutes ago
Manchester United's Luke Shaw during the Premier League match at Old Trafford.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LUKE SHAW called for more intensity, commitment and togetherness after star-studded Manchester United fell to a deserved home defeat to Wolves.

Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as interim manager came to a shuddering halt on Monday evening as 2022 began with a meek Old Trafford display.

Wolves managed 15 shots in a one-sided first half and continued to threaten after the break, with Joao Moutinho striking late on to seal a notable 1-0 victory.

Shaw said United’s performance was as disappointing as the result on an evening when they were outfought and out-thought.

Asked if adjusting to Rangnick was part of the reason for the poor display, the left-back told Sky Sports: “I’m not sure. I don’t think you can put it on that.

“Looks, us players, we’ve been here for a long time. We’ve played at home, we know what it’s like when we have the intensity, you can feel the motivation is there.

“But I think maybe tonight we struggled. I didn’t feel when I was on the pitch that we were all there together. We felt like we were struggling and it was tough.”

Shaw made a point of praising “exceptional” Phil Jones following his impressive return from nearly two years out but knows the team must do better as a unit.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I think you look at our squad, you look at our team, the players we have – we have unbelievable quality, we have great quality.

“Sometimes quality isn’t enough. Like I said, we need to bring the intensity, we need to bring being more aggressive and we need to bring more motivation.

“Maybe from the outside today it didn’t look like we had any of those three, but inside the dressing room we know we want to win. We know what we want.

“But when we step out on that pitch we need to give 100%. Everything we’ve got.

“I’m not saying not everyone did, but I think to win these types of games against a tough team like Wolves, we all need to be 100% committed because we know it’s always close games whoever they play.

“It’s just tough and disappointing, but we have time now to re-focus back.

“We’ve got a long training week and maybe the manager can bring some more ideas of what he wants on the pitch.”

Press Association

