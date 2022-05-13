Luton and Huddersfield share spoils in first leg of Championship play-off semi

LUTON AND HUDDERSFIELD will head to Yorkshire all square after their Championship play-off semi-final, first leg ended 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield, who went into the game having finished third in the table during the regular season, took the lead on 12 minutes when Luton defender Kal Naismith slipped and Harry Toffolo teed up Danel Sinani to fire in at the near post.

Luton have over-achieved just making it to the play-offs with one of the lowest wage budgets in the league.

Their bench tonight included 22-year-old Dublin native Peter Kioso, although the wing back – who also qualifies to play for DR Congo – wasn’t used as a substitute against Huddersfield in this first leg.

Luton’s dream of Wembley lives on after Naismith’s free-kick was met on the volley by captain Sonny Bradley to level on the half-hour mark.

Chances came and went for a winner at both ends as Luton goalkeeper Matt Ingram had to use his body to shovel away Danny Ward’s header.

At the other end Jordan Clark almost made it 2-1 to the hosts but his shot was charged down by Naby Sarr.

But all is to play for when the sides meet again on Monday for the right to meet Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest in the richest game in football.

– © AFP 2022