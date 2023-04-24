Luton beat Middlesbrough to postpone Sheff Utd promotion party

LUTON GOT THE better of Championship playoff rivals Middlesbrough on Monday with a 2-1 win that left Sheffield United still three points short of securing promotion.

The Blades lead over third-placed Luton was cut to four points, but one win from United’s remaining four games will see them join Burnley in the Premier League next season.

Luton and Middlesbrough could meet again before the season is out in the Championship playoff final.

Michael Carrick’s men looked like they were going to lay down a marker before half-time as Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer coolly slotted home the opening goal.

But Luton bounced back after the break to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Tom Lockyer’s header levelled early in the second half.

A draw would have virtually seen Sheffield United promoted due to their vastly superior goal difference over Luton.

A controversial penalty handed the Hatters all three points 23 minutes from time.

Carlton Morris won the spot kick when he threw himself to the ground as Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen rushed out.

Morris then outwitted Steffen again by sending him the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

