In-former Dubliner Alli moves to Championship side Luton Town

LUTON TOWN HAVE signed Dublin-born striker Millenic Alli from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

Alli has scored 12 times this season for League One outfit Exeter City, with the 24-year-old in brilliant goalscoring form of late.

He has scored eight goals in the league since the start of December, and has netted four times in his last three games.

Alli scored twice in Exeter’s 6-2 defeat on Tuesday night against Leyton Orient, while he was also on target in last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Blackpool.

Last January saw Alli join Exter from National League side FC Halifax Town. He began his career as a youth at Bury, before playing in non-League football at South Shields, Workington, Ashton United, Stockport County, Chorley and Halifax, where he also won the FA Trophy in 2023.

Millenic Alli is ours! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/SGdNsbXam8 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 30, 2025

Luton are currently 23rd in the Championship and are away to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Luton manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Milli is a player who we have come up against a few times and he’s always impressed with his pace, power and individual dribbling ability to get his team up the pitch.

“If you look at the goals he has scored – even Tuesday evening, two headers, one at the back post – he’s a brave boy, and with his Non-League background, he has a real hunger to prove himself at the levels above.

“Physically, he’s got the capabilities to step up and with some work on the training ground with us, and that desire and pace at the top of the pitch, we believe that he can be a good asset for us both now and developing further into the future.

“Milli is a signing we are really pleased to get over the line and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Speaking to the club website, Alli said: Alli said: “I’m very happy and I feel very blessed to be here at Luton Town. It’s a blessing and a great opportunity for me to see what I can do.

“It feels fantastic, very similar to this club in recent years. I started off quite low in Non-League, managed to be consistent and have worked really hard and played as well as I could. I’ve worked my way up and here I am today.”