'It's been a pleasure' - Luton Town release Irish pair after completing Championship return

Veteran Alan McCormack and teenager Jack James are on the lookout for new clubs after today’s announcement.

By Cian Roche Friday 17 May 2019, 7:03 PM
47 minutes ago 2,611 Views No Comments
Luton have released Irish duo Alan McCormack (left) and Jack James.
LUTON TOWN HAVE released Irish duo Alan McCormack and Jack James following the club’s promotion to the Championship this season.

35-year-old McCormack, who was named as the club’s Player of the Month for February, was part of the squad who achieved back-to-back promotions since 2017 and made 39 appearances in total for the club.

The pair will depart the club when their deals expire on 30 June.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure playing for Luton Town over the last two years,” the Dubliner said in a statement on Friday evening.

“Back-to-back promotions with a group of players, staff and fans I’ll never, ever forget. Thank you for the amazing memories myself and my family will always have.

The club is no doubt going in the right direction. Although I am gutted to be leaving I have no doubt this group of players and staff can achieve much more success in the years to come.

“I would also like to thank Gary [Sweet, CEO], Mick [Pattison, associate director] and Nathan [Jones, former Luton boss] and all the other staff for their continued support over the last two years.”

James, meanwhile, made just two senior appearances for the side but is part of the Ireland U19 squad that will take part in this summer’s European Championships in July.

The newly-promoted side will retain some Irish interest, notably striker James Collins who has been an influential part of the team in recent years. 

