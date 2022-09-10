Luxembourg claims Irish Champion Stakes crown

LUXEMBOURG IS BACK in the big time after landing the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Forced to miss the Derby with a setback after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, the Camelot colt travelled in mid-division in the 10-furlong showpiece after starting at 7-2, allowing stablemate Stone Age to take a clear early lead before clicking into gear two furlongs from home.

After reeling Stone Age in, Luxembourg swept to the front and came out on top in battle with Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto to prevail by half a length.

Fellow French raider Vadeni (7-4 favourite) did not have the clearest of passages in third, ahead of Mishriff in fourth.