Qualification for the 2022 World Cup has long been out of Ireland’s reach, but the campaign comes to an official end in Luxembourg this evening.

Revenge might well be too strong a word but there’s no doubt that the ghost of the March fixture in Dublin looms large over tonight’s game.

That was unquestionably the low point of the Stephen Kenny era, but there are few who would argue that the side has shown clear signs of progress since.

Whether it’s sufficient for the FAI to offer Kenny a contract extension — well, that remains to be seen.

The one thing that’s for sure is that victory in Luxembourg this evening would certainly do his cause no harm.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.