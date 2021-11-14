Membership : Access or Sign Up
Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland

KICK OFF: After players from both sides take a knee, we’re under way in Luxembourg. Ireland are playing in their new away strip, a Macedonia-era orange.

There’s little more than pride at stake this evening but the associated maths is simple: win and Ireland finish third in Group A; anything else and Luxembourg will finish third and Ireland will be fourth.

TEAM NEWS: Two high profile absentees for Luxembourg. Captain Dirk Carlson is suspended while first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Moris is ruled out following a positive Covid test.

Luxembourg: Schon, Jans, Chanot, Martins Pereira, Pinto, Thill, Selimovic, Barreiro, Sinani, Rodrigues, Borges Sanches.

TEAM NEWS: There are two changes to the team which drew with Portugal on Thursday evening. James McClean and Adam Idah both start with Enda Stevens and Jamie McGrath dropping to the bench.

Republic of Ireland: Bazunu, Doherty, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, McClean, Cullen, Hendrick, Robinson, Ogbene, Idah.

Qualification for the 2022 World Cup has long been out of Ireland’s reach, but the campaign comes to an official end in Luxembourg this evening.

Revenge might well be too strong a word but there’s no doubt that the ghost of the March fixture in Dublin looms large over tonight’s game.

That was unquestionably the low point of the Stephen Kenny era, but there are few who would argue that the side has shown clear signs of progress since.

Whether it’s sufficient for the FAI to offer Kenny a contract extension — well, that remains to be seen.

The one thing that’s for sure is that victory in Luxembourg this evening would certainly do his cause no harm.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

