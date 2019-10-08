Dublin All-Ireland winner caps 16th campaign with Player of the Month award

DUBLIN STAR LYNDSEY Davey has capped another memorable year of inter-county football with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for September.

Lyndsey Davey with her September award today.

Long-serving Davey was instrumental as Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues completed their All-Ireland three-in-a-row last month, and the Skerries Harps ace was honoured as Player of the Match in the Croke Park showpiece against Galway.

The 30-year-old really stood out in difficult conditions at HQ, her second-half point, and incredible assistance and typical industrious work in other scores leading Dublin to glory in front of a record attendance of 56,114.

Four-time All-Ireland winner Davey, a firefighter with the Dublin Airport Fire Service, has just completed her 16th season of inter-county football. She made her debut in 2004, earned Celtic Crosses in 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and holds four All-Star awards.

Celebrating lifting the Brendan Martin Cup with Sarah Fagan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Again nominated for one this year, Davey was shortlisted for Player of the Year in 2015 and 2018. She’s highly tipped to contest the prestigious honour once again after enjoying another consistent summer, in which she chipped in with 2-7 along the way.

Davey was presented with her award today by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park Hotel.

