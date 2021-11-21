Lyon-Marseille clash called off as Dimitri Payet hit by bottle thrown from crowd

Lyon vs. Marseille is brought to a halt after Dimitri Payet was struck on the side of the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands 😳 pic.twitter.com/RHQtbE0VJK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2021

LYON’S MATCH at home to Marseille was called off after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.

The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a corner.

The players had been off the pitch for more than an hour when it was announced the match would resume, with the spectators warned that one further incident would lead to it being halted for good.

While the Lyon players returned to the field to warm up, however, their Marseille counterparts did not emerge from the dressing room.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The Lyon players then left the pitch again, with confusion reigning over the fate of the game before it was finally confirmed, at around 2145 GMT, that it would be postponed.