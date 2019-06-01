Lyon scrap past Montpellier into Top 14 semi-finals

LYON MOVED INTO the last four of the French Top 14 play-offs for the second year in a row on Saturday after battling past last year’s runners-up Montpellier in a tight quarter-final clash.

Charlie Ngatai scored the decisive try 11 minutes before the end in Lyon to set Pierre Mignoni’s side up with a tough semi-final with Clermont, who finished second in the regular season.

Jonathan Wisniewski converted that try and kicked three penalties to complete the scoring for Lyon after Aaron Cruden opened the scoring for the away side by crossing after just four minutes.

Pierre-Louis Barassi then crossed for the hosts and the two sides exchanged penalties before Ngatai saw his side through to the second semi-final, which will be played in Bordeaux on June 9.

The win was revenge for Lyon, who were heavily beaten 40-14 in the semis last year by Montpellier.

