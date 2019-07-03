Lyon spend €25 million to replace Tottenham-bound star

FRENCH CLUB LYON on Wednesday completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes, reinvesting some of the €70 million they received from Tottenham for French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mendes, 27, was signed from Lyon’s Ligue 1 rivals Lille for a fee reported to be €25 million.

He is Lyon’s second Brazilian recruit of the summer after Jean Lucas was signed for €8 million from Flamengo in a deal negotiated by Juninho Pernambucano, the Brazilian former Lyon player who has returned to the club as sporting director, and new coach Sylvinho.

On Tuesday, Ndombele finalised his move to Champions League finalists Tottenham, who smashed their transfer record to sign the highly-coveted 22-year-old.

Lyon have also sold defender Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid in a deal worth up to €53 million and in total their transfer receipts this summer amount to €113 million.

© – AFP 2019

