This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lyon spend €25 million to replace Tottenham-bound star

The Ligue 1 club have recruited Thiago Mendes from Lille in the wake of Tanguy Ndombele’s departure.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,697 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4708386
Thiago Mendes (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Thiago Mendes (file pic).
Thiago Mendes (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

FRENCH CLUB LYON on Wednesday completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes, reinvesting some of the €70 million they received from Tottenham for French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mendes, 27, was signed from Lyon’s Ligue 1 rivals Lille for a fee reported to be €25 million.

He is Lyon’s second Brazilian recruit of the summer after Jean Lucas was signed for €8 million from Flamengo in a deal negotiated by Juninho Pernambucano, the Brazilian former Lyon player who has returned to the club as sporting director, and new coach Sylvinho.

On Tuesday, Ndombele finalised his move to Champions League finalists Tottenham, who smashed their transfer record to sign the highly-coveted 22-year-old.

Lyon have also sold defender Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid in a deal worth up to €53 million and in total their transfer receipts this summer amount to €113 million.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie