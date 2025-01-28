Bohemians take €12 million former Premier League striker on trial

BOHEMIANS HAVE TAKEN Lys Mousset, for whom Premier League Sheffield United paid a club-record €12 million in 2019, on trial ahead of the new League of Ireland season.

Bohs are in the market for a striker, and Mousset played and scored in a 4-2 friendly win over Drogheda earlier today. It remains to be seen as to whether Bohs will offer the French striker a contract ahead of the 2025 season, which they will kick off against Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 16 February.

Mousset, 28, signed for Bournemouth in 2016 from French side Le Havre, then moving to Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Mousset scored six goals in 11 league appearances as the Blades finished ninth, though didn’t score at all in the following season, which ended with relegation.

He hasn’t scored a single top-flight goal since 2020, with his recent stint at German club Bochum ending in acrimony. Mousset was suspended due to disciplinary issues in January 2023, endured an injury-hampered loan spell with Nimes in the French second division, and then left the club by mutual consent in January of last year. He has been without a club for the last 12 months and has not played a competitive first-team game since May, 2023.

Elsewhere, reports in the UK suggest Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers will leave Bournemouth on loan for Middlesbrough in the Championship. Travers has struggled for gametime at Bournemouth, with Kepa preferred as first-choice by Andoni Iraola. Travers now appears for a move to Michael Carrick’s side in a quest for regular football. ‘Boro are sixth in the Championship, occupying the last of the play-off slots.

The Telegraph meanwhile report Ireland U21 international defender Eiran Cashin is close to completing a move to Brighton from Derby County of the Championship.

Closer to home, Waterford Women’s FC have announced goalkeeper Maeve Williams as their very first signing.

The former Wexford shot-stopper joins Gary Hunt’s side ahead of their debut season in the SSE Women’s Premier Division. Several Academy players are set to make the step up, with Danielle Griffin the first of those confirmed this evening.

With reporting by Emma Duffy