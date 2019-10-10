This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu makes Major League Rugby move

The veteran centre has agreed a deal with San Diego Legion for the 2020 season in the USA.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 10:31 AM
Former New Zealand centre Ma'a Nonu.
LEGENDARY FORMER NEW Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu has joined San Diego Legion for the 2020 Major League Rugby season.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will ply his trade in the USA after ending a second spell with the Blues. Nonu looks set to end his illustrious career Stateside, given he will turn 38 next May. 

“Ma’a is a huge addition for us,” said San Diego Legion head coach Rob Hoadley. “It is undeniable that he will have a major impact on the MLR this season. He is a world-class player who has proven himself to be one of the greats of the game. His talent and leadership will be a perfect addition to the San Diego Legion.”

San Diego Legion, who have also bolstered their second-row options for next season with the signing of Cork native Ben Mitchell, finished as runners-up to Seattle Seawolves in 2019. 

“I’m really grateful to be joining the San Diego Legion and to play in the MLR for the 2020 season,” Nonu said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new season ahead with the team. My family and I are excited about the move to San Diego.”

The veteran midfielder played 103 times for the All Blacks, with his last appearance coming in the victory over Australia in the 2015 World Cup final.

Nonu spent three years in France with Toulon before returning to his homeland to rejoin the Blues for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

