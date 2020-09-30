BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

Tottenham's Europa League opponents issue apology for offensive Kane comment

Maccabi Haifa’s Mohammad Abu Fani appeared to suggest that the England captain would be “on” his genitals.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 8:41 PM
25 minutes ago 1,710 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5219427
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: PA
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: PA

MACCABI HAIFA WERE forced to apologise to Tottenham today after one of their players made an offensive comment about England captain Harry Kane in a social media video.

Haifa defender Mohammad Abu Fani posted a short clip last week in which he appeared to suggest Kane would be “on” his genitals when the two clubs meet in a Europa League play-off on Thursday. The Israeli side were celebrating a victory over FC Rostov in the Europa League when the video was made.

Maccabi Haifa chief executive Assaf Ben-Dov attended the pre-match press conference to say sorry ahead of the tie in North London.

“I do not usually attend the press conference but this time I felt it necessary to speak up,” he said. “Following the match in Rostov, Russia, one of our players (made an) inappropriate comment that does not respect Tottenham Hotspur player Harry Kane. Our club condemns such behaviour. We are a club that advocates the person before the player.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Tottenham and Harry Kane, who we greatly respect. We wish them a successful season, thank you very much.”

Haifa manager Barak Bakhar claimed the video was not relevant, saying: “This is not really the most important thing, the most important thing is the football and this is not something that is interesting or relevant.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was aware of the video and said several of his players were as well.

“Their last match was in Rostov and after that they had time for everything — they had time to rest, to analyse,” Mourinho said. “Had time to prepare the team tactically and the reality is that in this moment, my players — the only thing they know about Maccabi is the funny video that the player did about us.”

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty had not seen the video when he was asked about it, but said a taunt of that nature could be used as extra motivation.

After being told what the video contained, the right-back said: “Oh, really? Definitely you can use that. We are pretty motivated as it is. With the players we have and the manager we have, I guess you can use that as something a little bit extra to show them who the bosses are here.

“It is something that might get mentioned but I have to see the video first of all. I will have a look after this.” 

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie