Robbie Keane's Maccabi Tel Aviv on verge of Conference League quarters after big win in Greece

ROBBIE KEANE’S MACCABI Tel Aviv have one foot in the Uefa Conference League quarter-finals after earning a huge away victory over Greek side Olympiakos in their last-16 first leg at Karaiskakis Stadium.

Keane’s side will take a 4-1 advantage from Athens to Israel for the second leg thanks to a brace from Eran Zahavi and two further goals by Ido Shahar and Dor Peretz.

Zahavi opened the scoring for Keane’s Israeli Premier League leaders on four minutes before Shahar doubled The Yellows’ advantage five minutes later.

Ayoub El Kaabi responded for the hosts inside a frantic opening 15 minutes before striker Zahavi struck again on the half-hour mark. The Israeli national-team veteran, 36, is now the joint-top scorer in this season’s Conference League with seven goals.

Dor Peretz put the game — and perhaps the tie — to bed with just over 15 to go in the second half.