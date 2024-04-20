Advertisement
Jockey Danny Mullins and trainer Willie Mullins with the trophy after Macdermott won the Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase. Alamy Stock Photo
Take a Bow

Macdermott secures big Scottish National success for Willie Mullins

The unexposed novice edged out Surrey Quest in a memorable late battle.
4.38pm, 20 Apr 2024
MACDERMOTT STRUCK a potentially decisive blow for Willie Mullins in the jumps trainers’ championship race by securing a thrilling success in the Coral Scottish Grand National.

The unexposed novice — an 18-1 chance having been ante-post favourite at one stage — edged out Surrey Quest in a memorable late battle to become the first six-year-old to claim this prize since Earth Summit 30 years ago.

Mullins suffered a double setback early on, as Mr Incredible pulled himself up before the first fence and then We’llhavewan fell at that obstacle, but he still had more ammunition, four in fact – and that proved enough.

Sara Bradstock’s Mr Vango was the gamble of the race, being backed into favourite near the off, and he settled down as the front-runner under Ben Jones, with Whistleinthedark and Klarc Kent keeping him company.

The eight-year-old Mr Vango was still in front heading out for the final circuit, but he was passed on the turn for home, as Macdermott and Surrey Quest kicked on.

The advantage swung one way and then the other during a ding-dong battle between that pair up the run-in, but it was Macdermott who just got the nod when it mattered most.

Git Maker stayed on for third, while Mullins picked up more valuable prize-money via fourth-placed Klarc Kent at 50-1.

Press Association
