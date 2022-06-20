Poland to omit 66-cap defender from World Cup squad after he signs with Russian club

Membership : Access or Sign Up
Poland refused to play Russia in their scheduled World Cup play-off semi-final in March following the invasion of Ukraine.

By AFP Monday 20 Jun 2022
Maciej Rybus in action for his country in November.
Image: Piotr Kucza
Image: Piotr Kucza

POLAND DEFENDER MACIEJ Rybus has been dropped from the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup after signing for a Russian club, the Polish football federation (PZPN) announced on Monday.

Rybus, 32, had been criticised for joining Spartak Moscow this month on a free transfer after spending the past five years playing for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz told the player that “due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the national team’s September training camp and will not take him into account when determining the composition of the team for the World Cup in Qatar,” the PZPN said in a brief statement.

Veteran Rybus is one of Poland’s most experienced defenders having represented his country in 66 international matches.

Poland have been drawn in Group C in the World Cup which begins on 21 November along with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

– © AFP 2022

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie