'I think it was a fair hearing and Mack certainly said that coming out of it' - Pete Wilkins

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins says he accepts all aspects of the punishment handed down to Mack Hansen and the club in the disciplinary process following the Irish winger’s criticism of referees and match officials.

Hansen has been banned for three matches, Connacht have been given a suspended fine of €10,000, while the player must undergo ‘an appropriate course’ relating to match officiating, while Connacht have to carry out an education session in how to conduct themselves with the media.

“I think it’s important that it has been put to bed for all sorts of reasons,” said Wilkins. “As a club and Mack as an individual, there is full acceptance of the verdict that was reached and now it’s a matter of moving on and focus on the rugby again,” said Wilkins.

“I think it was a fair hearing and Mack certainly said that coming out of it. So, as I said, we have to accept what was handed down. There’s been so much media coverage of it and we just have to move on now, really. And I think at least Mack got the certainty in his mind and from the referees’ and URC side of things, they’ve got a black and white resolution and they can get on with things as well.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a reminder of, you know, our responsibilities, and Mack certainly has accepted that in his apology statement; accepting that, in his position as a player — and it’s the same for us as coaches — the respect for match officials and each other as players and coaches is integral to the game.

“So, it’s a reminder for that, if we did need that, and I think Mack’s remorse probably reflects that he understands that as well,” he added.