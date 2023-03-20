Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Mack Hansen.
# Awards
Irish trio make player of the Six Nations shortlist
Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen in contention for award.
4.1k
7
1 hour ago

THREE IRISH PLAYERS have made the shortlist for the Guinness Six Nations player of the championship award. 

Back row forward Caelan Doris, full back Hugo Keenan and winger Mack Hansen have all been named as nominees for the award, thanks to their standout performances throughout the championship.

They are joined on the shortlist by three French players, including last year’s winner Antoine Dupont, who is in contention to win the award for a third time.

Thomas Ramos, the France full back, and winger Damian Penaud, complete the list of six names that will be put to a fan vote this week.

The shortlist is based on nominations from media across each of the six nations competing in the championship, as well as factoring in votes from fans for the players they want to see in the team of the championship.

Fans can vote here. Voting will be open until 6pm on Wednesday, with the winner announced on Friday.

The42 Team
