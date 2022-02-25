JAMES LOWE HAS compared Michael Lowry with All-Black, Damian McKenzie, in terms of style and temperament.

While the Ulsterman’s ascension to the starting XV for Sunday’s Six Nations game against the Italians was the most notable selection of the day, Lowe’s return also raised a few eyebrows. A week ago, the winger had to content with a place on the Leinster bench for their URC game against the Ospreys. Now he is preparing for a Six Nations encounter.

A hamstring injury, caused the day before the Six Nations squad was announced, forced Lowe to sit out the opening two rounds of the championship. A period of sustained rehab has allowed him to return on schedule.

“It wasn’t fun and I put a lot of pressure on myself in the last four weeks to make sure I was in the best possible shape that I could be, to give myself the best opportunity,” said Lowe. “I’m thrilled and excited to be back.”

Advertisement

There’s good reason for that. He, Lowry and Mack Hansen combine to make one of the most thrilling back-threes Ireland have selected in an age.

Lowe and Lowry share a laugh in training. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I’ve watched Lowry from afar; he creates something out of nothing and has been doing precisely that at training, making space for me, poking his head through holes; his skillset is very good, it’s something I probably didn’t appreciate until I was outside him.

“He’s a bit like Damian McKenzie in how he plays in a lot of ways. He’s rapid, man. He’s quick. All of a sudden he can turn it on.

“Like he is a small guy, 76kgs dripping wet, but his size isn’t in any way a deterrent. He is physical enough for a small frame, he has a skillset and takes good positions on the pitch. I can’t fault him. I’ve only met him for the week but the way he holds himself, the questions he asks, it has been impressive.”

Then there is Hansen: “Mack has been X factor since he arrived, hasn’t he? No-one would question his ability to finish and that’s what he’s done in these two last games.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“That try in the French game, people might have thought that was a bit of luck, but, man, you create your own luck and he was in the right place at the right time and scored a fantastic first international try of his career.

Hansen races away to score his wonder try. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

“It’s been a good week. I know Hugo (Keenan) isn’t playing this week but he is still heavily involved. He is pretty much the brains trust; I’m not going to lie. He is the dude on a Sunday night who will be going through all the clips that Simon (Easterby, Ireland assistant coach) sends in. Him and Simon have a good relationship, they’re hand in hand most nights before dinner!!

“I just lean on Hugo because he does a lot of work and that filters through to all of the back three. Hopefully the boys inside us can create some opportunities and then we get the chance to express ourselves on the wing. That’s all we ask for – the chance to play some flowing rugby.”