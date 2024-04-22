Mack Hansen almost ready to go as Connacht's play-off chase heats up

MACK HANSEN IS poised to give Connacht a huge boost as they bid to nail a knockout spot in the URC with head coach Pete Wilkins confirming this morning that the Irish winger is almost ready for action.

Wilkins said there was an outside chance he might have been ready for Saturday’s trip to play Dragons but was more likely to be kept in reserve until they travel to Thomond Park to face Munster in their following match.

Yeah, that’s what we are looking at, at the moment,” said Wilkins. “There was a sort of best-case scenario where he could have been available for Dragons. I think the unknown bit is working through that return to contact.

“He’s doing all the running elements and all the team elements at training in a non-contact bit, but it’s the landing on the ground, it’s the breakdown work, the tackle and it’s making sure it’s not just that medically he’s good to go, but that in his own mind, as well, that he doesn’t feel compromised or suffer any loss in technique through that.

“He’s working really well through that and I’d hope he’d be available for Munster.”

Team captain Jack Carty will not be risked either this weekend for a game Connacht need to win at Rodney Parade as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for the past two games.

“It’s not severe at all but it is just making sure we get him perfectly right before risking it. We don’t want to turn a two- or three-week injury into a five- or six-week injury,” added Wilkins.

JJ Hanrahan has fully recovered from a late knock in the impressive 54-16 win over Zebre and will continue at out-half.

Meanwhile, after a win where young scrum-half Matthew Devine crowned his first start with two tries in a man-of-the-match performance, another academy product and former Irish U20 Hugh Gavin is edging closer to a debut.

The promising centre was 24th man for the first time on Saturday and Wilkins said it is all about bringing him and other young players into the fold bit by bit.

“It’s the first time he’s been involved with us on matchdays. He acted in that 24th role. It was ideal for us in terms of the positions he covers, 12, 13 and probably long term looking at that 12 jersey. That versatility is good but it also good for him.

“It was a very conscious effort to bring him a bit closer to the group, feel a matchday, at least at home, and feel the rhythm of that. We will see in terms of this week. It’s about picking the right environment to put some of these young guys into as well. Hugh is progressing really well.”