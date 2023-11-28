Connacht set to welcome back Hansen for Leinster clash

CONNACHT HAVE RECEIVED a timely boost with Irish winger Mack Hansen cleared to play against Leinster in front of a capacity 8,000 crowd at the Sportsground on Saturday.

But his World Cup teammate Bundee Aki, as expected, will not be available and will be assessed next week on a hamstring injury in the hope he can be fit for the start of the Champions Cup against Bégles Bordeaux.

Hansen has fully recovered from an ankle injury picked up in France and is now set to make his return against Leinster as Pete Wilkins’ men bid for their fifth win in seven games in this season’s URC campaign.

Former Connacht captain John Muldoon, who returned to the Sportsground as lineout and maul coach during the summer after five years working with Pat Lam in Bristol, said he’s looking forward to seeing Hansen in action.

“You don’t need me to explain how good he is and that buzz he brings around the place,” said Muldoon.

Coming back from South Africa and getting into a derby game is special and then to have him and his energy around the place this week will be even better again.

“Look, he is a phenomenal player. He adds lots to us and it won’t be from lack of enthusiasm anyway in terms of what Mack will bring on the pitch. Yeah, really looking forward to seeing him.

“Obviously I don’t know Mack that well personally. He’s just back from the World Cup and he joined afterwards and I’m looking forward to getting to know him better in the next couple of weeks and months, so I can’t wait to see him on the pitch.

Connacht are further boosted by the availability of hooker Dave Heffernan (calf) and Paul Boyle (wrist) from injury, but they have to plan without scrum-half Colm Reilly (ankle) and winger Andrew Smith (shoulder).