Mack Hansen says committing future to Connacht 'was a no-brainer'

MACK HANSEN HAS committed his future to Connacht Rugby after inking a new deal until 2025.

The Australian-born wing has 12 months remaining on his existing contract but agreed to a two-year extension with the club.

Hansen, 24, enjoyed an excellent debut season at Connacht where he was nominated for both the Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

He scored six tries in 14 games since joining from the Brumbies, with his performances earning him a call-up to the Ireland squad for the November internationals.

He qualified to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

He was a regular for Ireland in the Six Nations, starting in four games and scoring a famous try against France in Paris.

“Committing my future at Connacht was a no-brainer,” said Hansen. “Ever since I arrived in Ireland I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and my teammates who have made me feel right at home.

“Personally I’m pleased with how my first season has gone and now I want to do everything I can to help the club achieve success for the next three seasons.

“The possibility of training and playing in Connacht Rugby’s new Stadium and High Performance Centre was also a major attraction for me, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and for Connacht.”

Head coach Andy Friend welcomed the news: “Mack has made an immeasurable impact on the club since his arrival. He’s a popular character with the players, staff and supporters and it’s been really pleasing to see him take to rugby in Ireland like a duck to water.

“For him to commit the next three years of his career to Connacht when he’ll only get better is a really strong show of faith in where we’re going as a club on and off the field, and I look forward to seeing Mack continue to develop and grow as a player during that time too.”