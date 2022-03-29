Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

Hansen and Bealham will return to Connacht before Treviso trip

Bundee Aki will not return to the side until the Champions Cup clashes against Leinster.

By John Fallon Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 1:47 PM
55 minutes ago 866 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5724100
Mack Hansen in action for Ireland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mack Hansen in action for Ireland.
Mack Hansen in action for Ireland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MACK HANSEN AND Finlay Bealham will be back from their Triple Crown success for Connacht’s trip to Treviso on Saturday but Bundee Aki will not return until the Champions Cup clashes against Leinster over the following two weekends.

Connacht, aside from the return of those two internationals, could be set for a further boost with lock Gavin Thornbury poised to feature against Benetton Rugby for the first time since picking up a troublesome shoulder injury last May.

Coach Andy Friend said they have to win all four remaining games in the URC to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and a place in the Champions Cup next season — they will travel to South Africa to play the Lions and the Sharks and conclude at home to Zebre — but experienced loosehead Denis Buckley will miss this trip to Italy with a calf injury.

Tom Daly, sent off in the third minute against Leinster before they fell to a 45-8 loss, is due to face a disciplinary hearing while Connacht hope that John Porch will be cleared to play after going off with a HIA.

Winger Alex Wootton didn’t train on Tuesday but prop Tietie Tuimaugua did as they try to bounce back from the Leinster loss and prevent a third defeat in a row.

“This will be a tough fixture for us but in terms of preparation for EPCR it’s exactly what we are after but we will need to be at our best,” said Friend.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

This week on the Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – panellist Eimear Considine makes a welcome return… and she’s brought her Ireland roommate, Hannah O’Connor, along too. They chat about broken noses, tanning routines, initiation songs and balancing the Women’s Six Nations with teaching, plus how one fan named her child after Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons! Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie