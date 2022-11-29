Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Mack Hansen shrugs off injury to boost Connacht ahead of Benetton battle

Ireland winger passed fit ahead of Saturday’s URC match at the Sportsground.

1 hour ago 1,021 Views 0 Comments
Hansen trained with Connacht on Tuesday.
Hansen trained with Connacht on Tuesday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRISH WINGER MACK Hansen looks set to return to action for Connacht as they go in search of a badly-needed win against Benetton at the Sportsground on Saturday.

The 24-year-old missed the loss away to Munster at the weekend with a thigh injury he sustained against his native Australia the previous week.

But he has returned to full training and is poised for his 20th Connacht appearance next Saturday when Andy Friend’s men will be hoping to secure their fourth win of the campaign and start climbing out of the lower reaches of the URC.

There is also some good news on another Irish-qualified Aussie with Byron Ralston, who scored his second Connacht try against Munster at the weekend before going off with a shoulder injury.

The injury is not as serious as initially feared and while he is unlikely to feature against Benetton this weekend, it’s expected he will be back for the European Challenge Cup games against Newcastle Falcons and Brive.

Meanwhile, Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins said he would welcome any moves to speed up the game, with World Rugby considering a countdown timer on scrums, lineouts and kicks.

“I think there is real positivity in that. Anything that speeds the game up for spectators but also brings tempo into the plays is going to bring excitement for the players and more opportunity for the players.

“I’d fully support anything that speeds the game up. I think the key thing with any of these changes is to make sure there are the resources and the consistency in how they are actually delivered, whether that is having shot-clocks on the pitch or the required match officials to monitor that, it has got to be consistent and available and if that happens then all the better for the game,” said Wilkins.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie