Billy Stickland/INPHO Mack Hansen at Ireland's captain's run.
Hansen takes part in captain's run in Paris with heavily strapped calf
The right wing picked up a calf injury in last weekend’s win over Scotland.
7 minutes ago
Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris

IRELAND WING MACK Hansen took part in his team’s captain’s run at Stade de France ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

The Connacht man’s right calf was heavily strapped but he sprinted flat out and was side-stepping as Ireland got into their training run.

Hansen suffered the injury in last weekend’s win over Scotland and was replaced before half time.

However, Ireland boss Andy Farrell named Hansen in his starting XV for the All Blacks clash on Wednesday and said he was confident that the right wing will be ready for Saturday night’s game.

Hansen was the centre of attention as he arrived onto the pitch in Paris this morning and he appeared to be moving well once the team had warmed up.

Second row James Ryan is back with the Ireland squad having returned home to Dublin earlier this week for specialist treatment of the wrist injury he suffered against the Scots.

Ryan was togged out and was running, but he stepped out of the captain’s run for passing drills as he continues to recover.

Ryan is now wearing heavy strapping on both of his wrists, having taken a knock to his other wrist in the win over South Africa. 

Robbie Henshaw, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury recently, was part of the captain’s run, although Keith Earls watched on from the sideline as he continues to rehab his own hamstring issue.

Ireland will have a press conference following their training session, with assistant coach Mike Catt due to speak to the media and provide a further update.

More to follow…

Murray Kinsella
