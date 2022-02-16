'He doesn't shirk on work' - Wilkins not surprised to see Hansen thrive on Test stage

IN MACK HANSEN, Connacht appear to have a superstar on their hands. Those in the province have known that for some time now, but the wing’s superb start to life as a Test international has showcased his talents to a wider audience over the past couple of weeks.

The winger was a surprise inclusion in the starting XV for Ireland’s opening Six Nations fixture against Wales, but Hansen was outstanding on his international debut, landing the player of the match award after setting up an early try for Connacht teammate Bundee Aki and making a number of smart contributions in attack.

Last Saturday’s defeat to France presented a different challenge, but Hansen still delivered a moment of magic to score a brilliant individual try.

Two caps in, the 23-year-old already looks right at home on the Test stage, which has come as no surprise to Connacht senior coach, Pete Wilkins.

“He’s certainly flavour of the month and getting due credit,” says Wilkins.

“For him to get off to such a good start is fantastic, everyone is very pleased and excited for him. He’s that sort of character, he’s laid back and relaxed but he applies himself really effectively, and doesn’t shirk on work and extras and learning his detail.

Whilst he may be a relaxed character and have that ability to take things in his stride, he doesn’t leave things to chance in terms of his preparation. It’s a nice blend to have in an outside back.”

There has been a suggestion Hansen has perhaps benefited from Ireland and Connacht looking to play a similar style of rugby when in possession, allowing him to slot into a new system smoothly.

Wilkins says that while there is some truth in that, the two camps also have their own unique identities.

“There are differences in terms of how we approach our structured play, our attacking launch from scrums and lineouts, and also in terms of some of the phase-shapes and the patterns of play that we run,” Wilkins explains.

We’re not the same, but I do think there is a common theme in terms of wanting to use the ball and use the ball in hand and still have that ability to kick intelligently, that ability to empower the players to decision-make and equip them with a framework for how to play – but also hand over that decision making to them, and trust the players to explore that and explore the games.

“Whilst they would be different systems and different methods of coaching, there would be similarities in terms of that aspect around decision making and letting the players play the game, rather than play a playbook.

“I think if guys do well in this Connacht team now, they are probably demonstrating that they can make that adjustment when they step up (to the Ireland squad). So that’s good for us, and hopefully equally good for them.”

Wilkins keeps an eye during Connacht training yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht saw four of their players [Hansen, Bundee Aki, Jack Carty and Finlay Bealham] included in Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad for the opening rounds of the Six Nations, with Cian Prendergast also joining the group for a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal and Dave Heffernan called up ahead of Saturday’s loss in Paris.

Carty and Heffernan are both back in Galway this week as the province return to URC action with a trip to play Scarlets on Saturday, and Wilkins explains how the Connacht coaches try integrate any little nuggets their Ireland contingent may have picked up on international duty.

“You’d certainly have conversations about what they’ve been doing, but you do have to be careful as a coach that you don’t sort of just jump on something new for the sake of it.

I think it’s really interesting to hear about the way they are training or trying to play the game, and there are probably bits of it that reassure you that you are on the right path (with Connacht), there’s other bits that might give you food for thought about things you could add to your game down the track.

“But certainly we need to maintain the faith in our fundamentals and the way we set out to do things, because we have a different group of players who are in a very different scenario in terms of how our seasons and our squads work, so we’ve got to be mindful of the differences with that.

“But it’s always fascinating hearing not just what they are doing there, but how they’ve actually experienced that and how that’s affected the players. And it’s great for them to have something to compare our work to as well.”

After a promising start to the season, Connacht have succumbed to a familiar struggle for consistency and head into the Scarlets game with just four wins from 10 outings in the URC.

“It was only a few months ago at the start of the season we said how tough qualification for the Champions Cup would be for Connacht with the way seedings went,” Wilkins continues.

“In terms of us being up against it there is no great shock to the system or a reset of mindset, it’s always been a challenge. We levelled off and now we need to improve again. Our determination to prove people wrong around that and make sure we achieve that goal of Champions Cup is as strong as ever.”

