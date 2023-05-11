Pedersen completes Grand Tour stage sweep at Giro d'Italia

MADS PEDERSEN WON the group sprint to take stage six of the Giro d’Italia in Naples on Thursday as Andreas Leknessund retained the overall lead.

Pedersen, a Dane who had finished second and third in sprints earlier in the Giro, was fastest after the peloton caught a two-man breakaway in the last 400m.

With Thursday’s win, he completed the set of individual stage wins in cycling’s three Grand Tours.

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar finished with the main bunch in 36th place, while Ben Healy finished nearly 14 minutes down on the leaders in 134th place.

In the general classification, Norway’s Leknessund stayed 28 seconds ahead of Belgian world champion Remco Evenepoel who started on Thursday despite falling twice in the rain the day before.

