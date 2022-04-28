Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

22-year-old O'Leary learning from 'unbelievable' back rows with Ireland

‘From my own club, Hannah O’Connor and Dorothy Wall are just huge.’

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 7:15 AM
57 minutes ago 1,205 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5749211
O'Leary made her debut for Ireland last autumn.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
O'Leary made her debut for Ireland last autumn.
O'Leary made her debut for Ireland last autumn.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

HAVING MADE AN explosive Ireland debut last November against the US, Maeve Óg O’Leary has had to show some patience.

The 22-year-old burst out of the blocks in that autumn Test last year, coming off the bench to replace now-retired captain Ciara Griffin and instantly making a try-saving tackle.

Despite her impactful cameo, O’Leary was an unused replacement the following weekend as Ireland beat Japan. Fast forward to the current Six Nations and the Munster back row was ’24th player’ for the opening three rounds of the championship, covering any possible late match day injuries but not getting a chance on the pitch.

She finally got that opportunity last weekend off the bench against England on what was a tough day for Greg McWilliams’ Ireland.

“Even though it was a devastating experience looking at the scoreline, we have to come back with a clear head and look towards Scotland this weekend so we are trusting the process that Greg and the coaching staff are building,” says O’Leary.

“We will add bits for Scotland and leave last weekend behind us in terms of feelings and hopefully end on a high and put on a performance for the home crowd.”

The Blackrock RFC flanker, who first came through at her home club of Ballina/Killaloe RFC, is set for another shot in the green jersey this Saturday against the Scots as Ireland look to finish their championship strongly.

So far, the back row has been one of the bright areas in a mixed campaign for Ireland and O’Leary is enjoying the battle for places, as well as the chance to learn from others.

“From my own club, Hannah O’Connor and Dorothy Wall are just huge,” says O’Leary.

maeve-og-oleary O'Leary is set for another chance this weekend against Scotland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I’m so excited and in awe about how unbelievable and how strong they are. Edel McMahon is massive, she plays in England and has a pile of experience. So learning little tips and tricks off them has been great.

“I just love being able to soak up as much information as I can and I can’t wait to just get on to the pitch and hopefully show off what I have learned from them. I’m so lucky to be surrounded by that calibre of player.”

O’Leary is equally as enthusiastic about the positive environment that McWilliams is pushing with his squad off the pitch.

Irish language lessons have been a big part of that project.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We’ve had a good few classes and it’s hilarious,” explains O’Leary. “Some of the girls never learned Irish in school so hearing some of the pronunciations! It’s definitely incorporated into camp, dia dhuit or go raibh maith agat, and we know how to ask for flat white or a cappuccino in Irish at the café.

“There is definitely a bit of banter and it’s important as an Irish camp to have that cultural side tied into it.”

Having had big crowds of over 6,000 and 5,000 at their games in Dublin and Cork so far, Ireland are hopeful of getting plenty more support in Belfast this weekend as they bid to finish with a bang.

“It’s definitely fantastic to finish at home but Scotland are exciting and can turn it on, so it is a massive challenge,” says O’Leary.

“We can definitely showcase in attack and we showed against Italy how dangerous we can be but we can’t take anything for granted. It will be a huge battle and great to be at home, especially for the northern girls.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie