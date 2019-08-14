This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Japan star Mafi free to play in World Cup with assault trial pushed to January

An alleged assault on former Melbourne Rebels team-mate Lopeti Limani won’t keep the number 8 from facing Ireland on 28 September.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 9:35 AM
Mafi makes a carry as Japan defeated South Africa.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Mafi makes a carry as Japan defeated South Africa.
JAPAN’S TONGAN-BORN back row Amanaki Mafi will have no distractions at next month’s Rugby World Cup after his a date in late January was set for his upcoming trial.

The 29-year-old, who was among the stars of Eddie Jones’ side as Japan shocked South Africa at the 2015 World Cup and featured in Japan’s Pacific Nations Cup success, is charged with assaulting his former Melbourne Rebels team-mate Lopeti Limani in Dunedin last summer.

Mafi has pleaded not guilty. Lopeti, in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald last year, claimed he was beaten and chased by Mafi and his brother before being bundled into a car, eventually escaping while the vehicle stopped at traffic lights.

“(Mafi) got offended because I said something offensive in front of his sister, so he started having a go at me, saying I was saying something rude,” Limani said.

 ”We had an argument, I was trying to tell him I was sorry and ‘I didn’t mean to make you angry or offend anyone’”.

The case will be heart by Dunedin District Court on 27 January. If convicted, Mafi would face a maximum of five years in prison.

World Cup hosts Japan open their campaign on home turf against Russia on 20 September before facing Pool A rivals Ireland in Shizuoka on 28 September.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

