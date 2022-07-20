Maggie Farrelly in charge of second All-Ireland final as she prepares for Meath-Kerry

MAGGIE FARRELLY WILL take charge of Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior championship final between Meath and Kerry.

The Cavan official has been handed the whistle for a second showpiece in the Ladies game, having been referee for the 2014 final between Cork and Dublin, when the Leesiders came from 10 points down in the final quarter to claim victory.

Farrelly has already overseen some big games in 2022, including the Lidl National Division 1 clash between Meath and Dublin in Navan, the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship fixture between Armagh and Monaghan, and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship round-robin fixture featuring Galway and Kerry.

Commenting on the news of her appointment, Farrelly said: “It’s a privilege to get the opportunity to referee the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final – and an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility.

“I’m looking forward to the occasion and it’s an exciting final pairing with Meath, the current champions, up against Kerry, who will be appearing in a first Senior Final since 2012.

“It should be a great encounter and it will be lovely to be involved in it.”

Donegal’s Siobhán Coyle, who took charge of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow, will referee the forthcoming All-Ireland Intermediate Final between Laois and Wexford.

The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Antrim and Fermanagh will be refereed by Kevin Corcoran, representing the Islandeady club in county Mayo.

Fixture details – Croke Park, Sunday July 31



11.45am – TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final – Antrim v Fermanagh

1.45pm – TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final – Laois v Wexford

4pm – TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final – Kerry v Meath

