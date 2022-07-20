Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Maggie Farrelly in charge of second All-Ireland final as she prepares for Meath-Kerry

Donegal’s Siobhán Coyle will ref the Intermediate final between Laois and Wexford while Kevin Corcoran will oversee Antrim-Fermanagh in the Junior showpiece.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 2:36 PM
33 minutes ago 348 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5821880
Referee Maggie Farrelly.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Referee Maggie Farrelly.
Referee Maggie Farrelly.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MAGGIE FARRELLY WILL take charge of Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior championship final between Meath and Kerry.

The Cavan official has been handed the whistle for a second showpiece in the Ladies game, having been referee for the 2014 final between Cork and Dublin, when the Leesiders came from 10 points down in the final quarter to claim victory.

Farrelly has already overseen some big games in 2022, including the Lidl National Division 1 clash between Meath and Dublin in Navan, the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship fixture between Armagh and Monaghan, and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship round-robin fixture featuring Galway and Kerry.

Commenting on the news of her appointment, Farrelly said: “It’s a privilege to get the opportunity to referee the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final – and an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility.

“I’m looking forward to the occasion and it’s an exciting final pairing with Meath, the current champions, up against Kerry, who will be appearing in a first Senior Final since 2012.

“It should be a great encounter and it will be lovely to be involved in it.”

Donegal’s Siobhán Coyle, who took charge of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow, will referee the forthcoming All-Ireland Intermediate Final between Laois and Wexford.

The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Antrim and Fermanagh will be refereed by Kevin Corcoran, representing the Islandeady club in county Mayo.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Fixture details – Croke Park, Sunday July 31

11.45am – TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final – Antrim v Fermanagh
1.45pm – TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final – Laois v Wexford

4pm – TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final – Kerry v Meath

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie