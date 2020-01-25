Galway's Oughterard beat 13-man Magheracloone to seal All-Ireland intermediate honours

Oughterard (Galway) 2-16

Magheracloone Mitchells (Monaghan) 0-12

A CONTROLLED PERFORMANCE from Oughterard saw them past Monaghan’s Magheracloone Mitchells by 10 points in the All-Ireland intermediate club football final.

The losing margin didn’t do justice to Magheracloone, who were just three behind after former county star Tommy Freeman’s pointed free in the 55th minute.

By that stage, the Farney outfit were down to 13 men following the dismissals of Michael Jones (47 minutes) and Ryan Farrelly (53 minutes).

Substitute Conrad Clancy lofted in a goal four minutes from time and they fired over a further five points in the closing stages to seal the win.

Oughterard became the second side from Galway to lift the title, following Moycullen’s 2008 victory.

17 months on from the mine collapse which devastated their club grounds in south Monaghan and their relegation to intermediate ranks a few weeks later, Magheracloone’s bounce-back has been impressive.

Despite having no pitch or clubhouse, @MitchellsGAA_ defied odds and made it to a @AIB_GAA Club All-Ireland Intermediate Football Final! The definition of #TheToughest 👏 pic.twitter.com/1meVYVdzEY — AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) January 25, 2020

Yet they were unable to turnaround a six-point half-time deficit against a powerful Galway side here.

Two of Oughterard’s star men were Matthew Tierney, who played at midfield with Galway U20 side that won Connacht title last year, while his brother Enda won a Connacht junior medal with the Tribesmen in July.

Niall Lee grabbed a four-point haul while Eric Lee scored a stunning first-half goal. The 1-1 contributed by second-half replacement Clancy set Oughterard on their way in the final quarter.

Freeman, who turns 39 this year, had two points on the board five minutes into his Croke Park return yet it was the Galway side who got better as the half wore on.

After 12 minutes they were deadlocked at 0-4 apiece, but Oughterard outscored their opponents by 1-6 to 0-3 to take a six-point head into the interval.

The goal arrived after a slaloming run from Lee from the 45m line that left two defenders trailing in his wake. His calm finish into the Hill 16 goals was part of the 1-5 Oughterard scored without reply during the second quarter.

With three quality free-takers on the field – the Tierney brothers and Eric Lee - Oughterard looked in fine fettle at the half.

Magheracloone started the second period well, driven on by recently retired Farney player Gavin Doogan.

They scored three early points but lost corner-back Jones to a second yellow midway through the half. Six minutes later, Farrelly joined him in the dugout after picking up a black card for a trip when he had been booked earlier.

Freeman brought his tally to five late on, but Oughterard rattled off 1-5 in the closing stages to round off the victory.

Scorers for Oughterard: Conrad Clancy 1-1, Niall Lee 0-4 (0-2f), Enda Tierney 0-3 (0-2f), Eric Lee 1-0, Cian Monaghan, Ryan Monaghan and Patrick Walsh 0-2 each, Matthew Tierney (0-1f) and Ian Gibbons (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Magheracloone: Tommy Freeman 0-5 (0-3f), Gavin Doogan 0-2, Jack Doogan, Ryan Farrelly, Michael Metzger, James Ward and Padraig McMahon 0-1 each.

Oughterard

1. Jordan Waller

2. Ciaran Hanley

4. Liam Moran

3. Eddie O’Sullivan

7. Ryan Monaghan

5. Cian Monaghan

6. Ronan Molloy

8. Enda Tierney

9. PJ Gauley

13. Brian Lambert

11. Matthew Tierney

12. Eric Lee

14. Niall Lee

10. Patrick Walsh

15. Paul Walsh

Subs

27. Cian Harte for Molloy (15)

28. Daniel Kenny for Lambert (ht)

19. Conrad Clancy for Kenny (blood sub, 46 – 50)

19. Clancy for McGauley (56)

24. Donal Gibbons for Ryan Monaghan (59)

18. Phillip Gibbons for Walsh (59)

25. Ian Gibbons for Niall Lee (62)

Magheracloone

1. David Kirk

2. Michael Jones

3. Peter Ward

4. Paul McArdle

7. Killian Rudden

6. James Ward

5. Jack Doogan

8. Jamie Kieran

9. Gavin Doogan

10. Barry Kieran

11. Allan Kieran

12. Padraig McMahon

14. Michael Metzger

13. Ryan Farrelly

15. Tommy Freeman

Subs

20. Conor McKeown for Rudden (ht)

19. Liam Og Murray for Farrelly (40)

18. Alan McCahey for Jack Doogan (45)

25. Peter Tuite for Kieran (50)

17. Niall Marron for Allan Kieran (61)

Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim)

