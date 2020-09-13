Maghery grab four goals to deny Crossmaglen third Armagh title in succession

MAGHERY DENIED CROSSMAGLEN the Armagh three-in-a-row after scoring four goals in today’s senior football final.

Finnian Moriarty’s side ran out 4-9 to 0-17 victors over the kingpins of Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Incredibly, it was just Crossmaglen’s second defeat from 40 county, provincial and All-Ireland finals they appeared in since 1996. Their last loss in a championship final arrived against Kilmacud Crokes in 2009.

Today was Crossmaglen's 40th county, provincial or All-Ireland final since 1996. It is only the second one they have lost after Kilmacud's 2009 All-Ireland success. — Niall McCoy (@McCoyNiall) September 13, 2020

Maghery struck the net in the opening half through goals from Brendan Haveron and Brian Fox, but Oisin O’Neill’s five-point haul left Crossmaglen ahead by 0-11 to 2-3 at the interval.

Goals from Aidan Forker and Ronan Lappin left Maghery six ahead by the second water break and they powered home from there.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!