This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Maghery grab four goals to deny Crossmaglen third Armagh title in succession

They ran out 4-9 to 0-17 victors.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 8:30 PM
30 minutes ago 1,110 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203977
Maghery Sean McDermotts’ Kevin Robinson celebrates after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Maghery Sean McDermotts’ Kevin Robinson celebrates after the game.
Maghery Sean McDermotts’ Kevin Robinson celebrates after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MAGHERY DENIED CROSSMAGLEN the Armagh three-in-a-row after scoring four goals in today’s senior football final.

Finnian Moriarty’s side ran out 4-9 to 0-17 victors over the kingpins of Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Incredibly, it was just Crossmaglen’s second defeat from 40 county, provincial and All-Ireland finals they appeared in since 1996. Their last loss in a championship final arrived against Kilmacud Crokes in 2009. 

Maghery struck the net in the opening half through goals from Brendan Haveron and Brian Fox, but Oisin O’Neill’s five-point haul left Crossmaglen ahead by 0-11 to 2-3 at the interval.

Goals from Aidan Forker and Ronan Lappin left Maghery six ahead by the second water break and they powered home from there.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie