Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Magic end Lakers' streak, Rockets lose

LeBron James had a double-double, but the Los Angeles Lakers were stunned by the Orlando Magic.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 8:52 AM
THE ORLANDO MAGIC snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ winning streak in the NBA, while the Houston Rockets were also stunned last night.

The Lakers’ nine-game winning run was ended with a shock 119-118 loss to Orlando.

LeBron James had a double-double of 19 points and 19 assists, but the Lakers (33-8) were stunned at the Staples Center.

Markelle Fultz was the star for Orlando (20-21) with a triple-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Houston were also surprised in a 117-107 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Russell Westbrook contributed a triple-double of 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, but James Harden (13 points) went three-of-12 from the field.

Damian Lillard (25 points) and CJ McCollum (24) combined for 49 points for Portland, while Hassan Whiteside (18 points and 18 rebounds) and Carmelo Anthony (18 points and 12 rebounds) managed double-doubles.

Wednesday’s results

  • Detroit Pistons 116-103 Boston Celtics
  • Philadelphia 76ers 117-106 Brooklyn Nets
  • Miami Heat 106-100 San Antonio Spurs
  • Chicago Bulls 115-106 Washington Wizards
  • Indiana Pacers 104-99 Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Toronto Raptors 130-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Denver Nuggets 100-86 Charlotte Hornets
  • Portland Trail Blazers 117-107 Houston Rockets
  • Dallas Mavericks 127-123 Sacramento Kings
  • Orlando Magic 119-118 Los Angeles Lakers

