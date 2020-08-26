This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police officers ‘still waiting for apology’ from Harry Maguire, says lawyer

Maguire, his brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were convicted in a Greek court on Tuesday.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 11:04 AM
44 minutes ago 863 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5186496
Maguire pictured in Greece as he leaves a court building.
Image: Michael Varaklas
Maguire pictured in Greece as he leaves a court building.
Maguire pictured in Greece as he leaves a court building.
Image: Michael Varaklas

THE LAWYERS WHO represented two police officers in the Harry Maguire assault case says it is “shocking” that there has been no apology from the Manchester United captain and his co-defendants.

Maguire, along with his brother Joe and their friend Christopher Sharman, were found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery at a court on the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday.

He was handed a suspended 21-month prison sentence.

The 27-year-old England defender, who did not attend Tuesday’s trial, quickly indicated his intention to appeal, releasing a statement saying he and his family and friends were the victims in this case.

Dr Yoannis Paradissis says an apology would, in Greek law, make a big difference in any appeals process but insisted none had been offered.

“(The police officers) told me they are still waiting for an apology and they haven’t had any,” Paradissis told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

“This is what I find quite shocking and quite unsporting. Fair play means when I’ve done something wrong I apologise or at least I say I am sorry for what happened to the other person.”

Paradissis said an appeal would start the trial afresh but that in Greek law some of the accusations could be withdrawn if an apology was given and that “the outcome might be different”.

The impact of Maguire’s conviction is already being felt, with England manager Gareth Southgate withdrawing him from the squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark next month, having initially selected him.

Asked about Maguire’s claim that he was the victim, Paradissis said: “We don’t have the same definition of what a victim is then, because how can you be a victim and the policemen have been assaulted, hit, that were just doing their jobs?

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“They went home on the day with injuries. How can they not be a victim?”

The incident involving Maguire took place on Mykonos, part of the same Cyclades island group as Syros, in the early hours of last Friday.

Part of Maguire’s defence centred on the fact that his sister Daisy had been injected with an unknown substance prior to the incident.

Paradissis said this was “irrelevant” in respect of the assault on the officers and said it was “strange” that Maguire’s sister had not mentioned this when she was interviewed by police.

Asked whether Maguire and his co-defendants would have known the officers were police, Paradissis said: “Of course, because that’s the first thing they said. The police officers were there for other duties and they heard a brawl.

“So they heard some people fighting and went there to break up a fight. They said, ‘We’re police, stop fighting’. They were not in uniform but they showed their professional IDs.”

Maguire signed a boot deal with Puma worth a reported £700,000 a year last year.

The sportswear manufacturer declined to comment on whether Maguire’s conviction would have any impact on the deal when contacted by the PA news agency on Wednesday morning.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie