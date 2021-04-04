BE PART OF THE TEAM

Maguire's challenge fades as Tavatanakit stays on course for maiden major

The Cavan woman has fallen back to a tie for 33rd despite an impressive eagle early in her third round.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 9:55 AM
Leona Maguire chips in for an eagle on the second hole during the third round at the ANA Inspiration.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PATTY TAVATANAKIT OF Thailand is on track to make her first LPGA title a major triumph after carding a five-under par 67 on Saturday to take a five-shot lead at the ANA Inspiration.

The 21-year-old had seven birdies in her 67 at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, and showed no sign of nerves as she increased her one-shot overnight advantage. She was three strokes in front of defending champion Lee Mi-rim of South Korea and American Ally Ewing.

Ewing climbed the leaderboard with a bogey-free six-under par 66, while Lee – who won the rescheduled 2020 edition last September – signed for a 68.

Chinese veteran Feng Shanshan, playing her first LPGA event in more than a year, carded an even par 72 for sole possession of third place on eight-under 208.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire chipped in for an eagle on the par-five second, but a round of 74 pushed her further down the leaderboard, while Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow improved with a 71.

Maguire was in a tie for second after the opening round, before dropping to 12th place on Friday, five shots off the top of the leaderboard.

The 26-year-old’s challenge was hindered by six bogeys on Saturday, and she’s now 12 shots off the pace-setter on two-over for the tournament.

With Maguire in a tie for 33rd, Meadow shares 39th place on one-under after a third round for the 29-year-old that featured four birdies and three bogeys.

Click here to view a full leaderboard.

The42 Team

