Meath All-Ireland winning captain named Player of the Month after stunning league campaign

Máire O’Shaughnessy of Meath is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June, at The Croke Park on Jones Road in Dublin.

Máire O’Shaughnessy of Meath is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June, at The Croke Park on Jones Road in Dublin.

MEATH ALL-IRELAND WINNING captain Máire O’Shaughnessy has landed The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June.

The 28-year-old midfielder starred for the Royal county as they lifted the Lidl National League Division 2 title at Croke Park last month, sealing promotion to the top-flight for 2022 in doing so.

O’Shaughnessy, who captained the county to All-Ireland intermediate championship glory last December after back-to-back decider defeats, has been in top form of late, excelling in the Meath engine room.

Consistently brilliant, the Donaghmore Ashbourne clubwoman scored a point to cap a sublime decider display at HQ, as Eamonn Murray’s side beat Kerry.

She was last week named on the 2021 Lidl Team of the League for Division 2, and played Meath’s full senior championship opener against Cork on Saturday as they ran Cork close on their return to the top-flight. They face Tipperary next on Friday, 23 July.

A key figure in the set-up, O’Shaughnessy leads by example, though Shauna Ennis succeeded her in the role of captain ahead of the 2021 season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

She was presented by her award today by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park. Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell scooped the honour last month, with Cork attacking duo Ciara O’Sullivan and Oral Finn winning the two GPA prizes.