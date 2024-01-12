Advertisement
Mako Vunipola. Alamy Stock Photo
CALLING IT A DAY

England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

The 32-year-old won 79 caps for England also represented the British and Irish Lions in nine Tests.
35 minutes ago

ENGLAND PROP MAKO Vunipola has announced his retirement from international rugby.

Vunipola amassed 79 caps in a career that began in 2012 and also made nine Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

The 32-year-old Saracens forward missed last year’s World Cup because of back surgery but was expected to be involved in the upcoming Six Nations.

“It’s been an honour to have represented my country but all good things must come to an end,” he said on Instagram.

“The time has come to step away now. There have been lots of highs and lows. Would love to thank everyone who have helped me along the way.

“To my wife @alex_vunipola thank you for taking care of our family and all your support. Words don’t do it justice.

“To my parents I’m eternally grateful for all you have sacrificed for me to be here. Malo aupito and Ofa atu. God is good.”

