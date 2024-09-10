Malachy O'Rourke confirmed as new Tyrone senior football manager

MALACHY O’ROURKE HAS tonight been confirmed as the new Tyrone senior football manager on a three-year term.

O’Rourke’s appointment to the role was announced by the Tyrone county board.

As widely expected, the Fermanagh native will fill the hotseat vacated by the 2021 All-Ireland winning duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

O’Rourke arrives with a hugely impressive managerial CV, most recently guiding Derry’s Watty Grahams Glen to All-Ireland club glory in January.

Before that, he had a successful spell in charge of the Monaghan footballers, winning two Ulster senior championships, and steered Fermanagh to the provincial decider in 2008.

A long-time resident of Ballygawley in Tyrone, O’Rourke has also managed the local club Errigal Ciarán, along with Monaghan’s Tyholland and Derry’s The Loup.

He also enjoyed Tyrone championship glory as a player with Errigal Ciarán.