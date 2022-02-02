Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 2 February 2022
Advertisement

Munster confirm signing of Malakai Fekitoa

The former All Black centre, now a Tonga international, will join Wasps on a two-year deal from next season.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 4:30 PM
5 minutes ago 626 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5671522
Malakai Fekitoa in action during New Zealand's victory over Ireland in Dublin in 2016.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Malakai Fekitoa in action during New Zealand's victory over Ireland in Dublin in 2016.
Malakai Fekitoa in action during New Zealand's victory over Ireland in Dublin in 2016.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of centre Malakai Fekitoa from Wasps on a two-year contract beginning next season.

The former All Black is expected to become de facto replacement for Springbok Damian de Allende, whose departure from the southern province at the end of this season is yet to be officially confirmed.

Fekitoa, 29, won a Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 2015 and, in all, scored eight tries for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017, including two in their victory over Ireland at Lansdowne Road in November 2016.

A Super Rugby champion with the Highlanders in 2015, Fekitoa departed for Toulon two years later. He spent two years in France and was part of the Toulon side defeated by Munster in the memorable 2018 Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

Fekitoa joined Wasps in 2019 and though he missed both Champions Cup encounters between his present and future employers this season through injury, he made an impressive return for the Coventry-based club in their victory over Saracens on Sunday.

Born and raised in Ha’apai, Tonga, Fekitoa moved to Auckland as a teenager when he earned a scholarship at Wesley College thanks to his performances for the Tonga Sevens underage sides.

He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old but, seven years on, he represents the country of his birth at international level.

Fekitoa is currently raising funds to help those in his homeland affected by the tsunami which hit Tonga last month.

Wasps have also confirmed that former Leinster out-half Jimmy Gopperth is set to depart the club at the end of this season. The 38-year-old has in recent days been linked with a move to Leicester Tigers.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie