Malik Dijksteel on target as Cork City advance in FAI Cup

Cork City 1

Finn Harps 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

IT WAS DEJA vu at Turner’s Cross as Finn Harps completed their 22-hour round trip back to Ballybofey lamenting a one-goal defeat against Cork City for the second time in a week.

Malik Dijksteel repaid Tim Clancy for his switch into a central role by netting his first goal of the season before half-time. An FAI Cup specialist, his previous City goal came on their run to last year’s semi-finals.

There wasn’t another shot on target until the final minute of the 90 as City’s place in Tuesday’s third-round draw was never threatened in a game affected by a strong, swirling wind.

Darren Murphy made four changes from that 1-0 First Division defeat, with top scorer Success Edogun back but Seán Patton, David Cawley, and Stephen Doherty all unavailable.

Tim Clancy held City’s top scorer Jack Doherty in reserve on the bench as Cian Murphy and Arran Healy came in from the start. Seán Murray, whose loan from Glentoran is due to end this month, returned from injury as a second-half substitute.

Harps had the better start last week but City were quicker out of the blocks in front of their lowest attendance of the season, with 1,359 fans through the turnstiles.

They peppered the goal with six shots inside 14 minutes, with Murphy forcing Tim Hiemer into two saves and Conor Tourish into an excellent sliding block.

When Harps got on the front foot, their chances fell to Edogun. He headed high and wide before seeing a much closer effort deflected over by Evan McLaughlin.

Greg Bolger was orchestrating the City build-up play and he had a shout for a penalty against Patrick Ferry turned down by Gavin Colfer. After being booked for his protests, the unmarked Bolger volleyed over with their best chance yet from a Darragh Crowley cross.

They had the breakthrough in the 40th minute. McLaughlin, Murphy, and Conor Drinan were involved down the left to tee up Dijksteel and he found the bottom corner from outside the box. 1-0 at half-time.

Backed by the wind, the traffic continued to flow in one direction in the second half but Tourish made blocks from Dijksteel, Murphy, and Drinan to keep City out.

After the hour mark, Noe Baba headed a long throw off target and had his claims for a penalty waved away.

They never looked like equalising as City piled on the pressure for a late goal. Barry Coffey had an overhead kick blocked and another strike wide. And Hiemer made even later saves from Cathal O’Sullivan and Doherty.

In today’s other FAI Cup second round tie, Limerick side Pike Rovers defeated Midleton 3-1.

CORK CITY: B Wade; D Crowley, C Coleman, C Lyons, E McLaughlin; A Healy (S Murray 58), G Bolger; C O’Sullivan, M Dijksteel (B Coffey 77), C Drinan (J Doherty 58); C Murphy (H Skieters 77).

FINN HARPS: T Hiermer; N Baba, M Makinson, C Tourish (L O’Brien 71), J Watson; T McNamee, R Rainey (M Hutchinson 68); S Edogun, G McAteer (A McLaughlin 65), P Ferry (G Gilmore h-t); M Johnston.

Ref: G Colfer.