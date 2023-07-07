Man arrested after two people stabbed at U16s GAA match in Co Tyrone

A MAN HAS been arrested after two people were stabbed at an under-16s GAA match in Co Tyrone yesterday evening.

The incident happened at a sports ground on Covent Road in Cookstown.

Cookstown Fr Rocks were playing Fintona Pearses in an Under-16s match.

Advertisement

PSNI officers and members from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene after two people sustained stab wounds.

One man was taken to hospital and the second injured person received treatment at the scene.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested. He will be taken to custody for questioning, the PSNI said in a statement.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23,” the statement said.

Cookstown Fr Rocks said in a statement that its “thoughts are with the individuals impacted” by the incident.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days,” it said.

Fintona Pearses said in a statement that it is “aware of a serious incident that occured” at the match.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted and all focus is on the welfare of the children and young people present,” it said.

Written by Hayley Halpin and posted on TheJournal.ie