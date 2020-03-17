This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged after alleged racist abuse in Manchester derby

Police responded to complaints over the actions of a spectator during the 7 December match.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 10:31 PM
Manchester City hosted Manchester United in December.
A MAN HAS been charged over alleged racist behaviour during Manchester City's home Premier League match against Manchester United.

Police responded to complaints over the actions of a spectator during the 7 December match at the Etihad Stadium, where United won 2-1 against their neighbours.

It was alleged he directed racist gestures and sounds towards players.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 41-year-old Anthony Burke would appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on April 15.

GMP said "Anthony Burke of Wythenshawe has been charged with a racially aggravated section 5 public order act."

The police statement added: "At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7 December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium."

