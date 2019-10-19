This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City get back to winning ways, move within 5 points of Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s side earned a convincing victory over Crystal Palace.

By AFP Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,477 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4859046
Manchester City's David Silva celebrates scoring.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

MANCHESTER CITY BRUSHED aside in-form Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday to narrow the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to five points.

The defending champions travelled to London with questions over their ability to sustain a title challenge after two defeats in four league games but produced some incisive football without applying their usual killer touch.

Pep Guardiola’s team were quickly into their stride against Roy Hodgson’s men, dominating possession and forcing Palace onto the back foot but they did not break the deadlock until shortly before half-time.

City were rewarded for their dominance in the 39th minute when Bernardo Silva whipped in a left-footed cross. Gabriel Jesus shaped to head the ball but it came off his shoulder and crept into the net off the far post past a rooted Wayne Hennessey.

They doubled their lead just two minutes later following a speedy counter-attack.

When the ball came to Raheem Sterling he produced a delightful chip from just inside the area into the path of David Silva, who watched it drop over his left shoulder before guiding it into the net.

Palace occasionally looked threatening, with Wilfried Zaha a flickering menace, but failed to make the most of their few opportunities to test City’s back four.

Jesus was preferred to Sergio Aguero while Riyad Mahrez was also missing from the starting side, with Fernandinho and Rodri at the heart of defence.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with City in charge. Kevin De Bruyne was denied a penalty after a VAR check backed up the referee’s original decision not to award a spot-kick.

Jesus forced a smart save from Hennessey before Bernardo Silva forced Hennessey into a one-handed save with a curling left-foot shot from the angle.

Hodgson threw on Christian Benteke for Luka Milivojevic with about 15 minutes to go and the Belgian almost scored with his first touch, rising highest to head the ball goalwards from a corner only to see Ederson push the ball onto the crossbar.

City should have killed the game off moments later but Jesus failed to square the ball to the unmarked De Bruyne.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have a perfect record of eight wins out of eight games, can restore their eight-point lead if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

City’s next two Premier League games against Aston Villa and Southampton look winnable but they face a crucial match against Liverpool at Anfield on 10 November.

© – AFP 2019   

AFP

