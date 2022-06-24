Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Man City agree €48 million fee for Leeds and England star Phillips

Academy midfielder Darko Gyabi is set to move in the opposite direction.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jun 2022, 7:11 PM
13 minutes ago 680 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5799433
Kalvin Phillips of England (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kalvin Phillips of England (file pic).
Kalvin Phillips of England (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER CITY have agreed a potential £45 million (€52 million) deal with Leeds to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League champions have had a bid of £42m (€48.8m) with a possible extra £3m (€3.5m) in add-ons, accepted by the Elland Road outfit.

A separate agreement has also been reached for City Academy midfielder Darko Gyabi to move in the opposite direction.

The deals are now subject to personal terms being agreed.

Phillips would become City’s third major addition of the summer after the arrivals of forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

City have turned to Phillips to bolster their midfield after the departure of the long-serving Fernandinho at the end of last season.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Phillips came through the youth ranks at Leeds and played a key part in their promotion back to the top flight two years ago.

He went on to establish himself in the Premier League and as an England international.

The deal for Gyabi, an 18-year-old England U18 international who joined City from Millwall four years ago, has been negotiated independently.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie