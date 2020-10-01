BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Disappointment for Ireland's McCabe, as Man City progress to FA Cup final

They beat Arsenal to set up an encounter with Everton.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 10:43 PM
21 minutes ago 379 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5220929
Manchester City's Sam Mewis (centre) celebrates scoring her team's second goal.
Image: PA
Manchester City's Sam Mewis (centre) celebrates scoring her team's second goal.
Manchester City's Sam Mewis (centre) celebrates scoring her team's second goal.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY booked their place in the Women’s FA Cup final after beating an Arsenal side that featured Ireland international Katie McCabe 2-1 in an entertaining game.

City quickly hit their stride in the opening exchanges, with summer signing Sam Mewis controlling the midfield and pegging Arsenal into their own half.

Captain Steph Houghton scored the goal City’s dominance deserved in the 19th minute when she curled a free-kick over the wall and into the left-hand corner, after Leah Williamson fouled Caroline Weir just outside the box.

Arsenal clawed themselves level after a glorious shot from Jordan Nobbs on the edge of the D looped powerfully over Ellie Roebuck seven minutes before the break.

City wasted no time restoring their lead. Chloe Kelly’s cross from the right found White, who managed to scramble the ball back for USA international Mewis to rifle home unmarked in the box just two minutes later.

City picked up the second half where they left off, dominating the ball and pressing with purpose.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They could not find their third goal though and Arsenal rallied, creating chances of their own.

Nobbs picked out Caitlin Foord in the box with 15 minutes remaining but her header was not powerful enough to trouble Roebuck.

Vivianne Miedema sparked into life on 82 minutes, driving into the penalty box, but Demi Stokes got down well to steal the ball away.

Arsenal continued to probe but City held on to make sure of a place at Wembley against Everton.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie