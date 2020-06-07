This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 7 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City to set out case to overturn two-season Champions League ban

The Premier League champions were sanctioned for a breach of financial fair play regulations.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 733 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5116895

MANCHESTER CITY WILL set out their case to overturn a two-season Champions League ban from Monday.

The Premier League champions were sanctioned by the adjudicatory chamber of UEFA’s club financial control body in February for a breach of financial fair play (FFP) regulations, with the ban accompanied by a fine of €30 million.

The CFCB concluded City had committed a “serious” breach of club licensing and FFP rules by “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016”, adding that the club “failed to co-operate in the investigation”.

pep-guardiola-file-photo Man City manager Pep Guardiola. Source: Martin Rickett

City immediately indicated their intention to appeal against what they said was a “flawed and consistently leaked process”, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will now hear their appeal between Monday and Wednesday.

The investigation followed claims in German magazine Der Spiegel, based on leaked documents, that City’s owner Sheikh Mansour was topping up the value of sponsorship agreements, in breach of FFP rules. City denied the magazine’s claims.

City and UEFA will both be hoping for a swift outcome at CAS, in order to give clarity to who will represent England in the 2020-21 Champions League. It is unlikely that a judgement will be handed down until July at the earliest.

The club sought to have the FFP investigation halted while it was in progress, but CAS ruled in November last year that that appeal was “inadmissible” because at that stage the CFCB had not determined what, if any, sanctions City should face.

City argued in that initial appeal, in court documents released earlier this year, that the decision of the CFCB’s investigatory chamber to refer the case to the adjudicatory chamber had been taken “improperly and prematurely”.

They also said UEFA had breached confidentiality during the probe, alleging that journalists were being briefed by people with knowledge of the case.

CAS did find that City’s appeal was “not without merit” and that the alleged leaks were “worrisome”.

The chief investigator at the CFCB, Yves Leterme, took issue with City’s allegations that confidentiality was breached in a letter to the club sent in May last year.

“I must vehemently reject your allegations of unlawful activities, either by myself or by any of the members of the UEFA CFCB,” he wrote.

“Your allegations are groundless in the merits and unacceptable in tone.”

City were fined in 2014 for an earlier breach of the FFP regulations.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie