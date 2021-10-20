Man City fan critical after service station beating in Belgium

FIVE ARRESTS HAVE been made after a Manchester City fan was left in critical condition following a fight after a Champions League match with Belgian club Brugges.

The City fan was a Belgian and was badly beaten at a motorway service station where rival fans first stole his club scarf.

Police said they had made five arrests after the fight that began inside the service station shop and continued outside on the forecourt.

“His life is in danger,” a police statement said. “The victim is a 63-year-old from Ninove.”

The victim’s son runs a Manchester City fan club ‘Blue Moon Belgium’, and the club’s star player is the Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

“They left my father for dead after an act of mindless violence,” the son wrote on social media.

Brugges condemned the violence that followed City’s 5-1 win over the Belgian champions.

Manchester City also released a statement today.

Club statement. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 20, 2021

“Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Bruges last night.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We are currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian based supporter, who remains in hospital.”

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!