Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Man City's revenue from title-winning season exceeds Man United's for first time

City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million which is a 19% increase on the previous year.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 7:07 PM
21 minutes ago 432 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5652753
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY’S REVENUE exceeded arch rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, the Premier League champions revealed in their latest financial accounts on Wednesday.

City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million for their title-winning 2020-21 season.

That was a revenue increase of 19% on the previous year, with an overall profit of £2.4 million.

Across Manchester, United, who finished 12 points behind City in the Premier League last term, recorded revenue of £494.1 million for the financial year ended 30 June, 2021.

City’s latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, reflect a highly successful campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side.

They won the Premier League and League Cup and reached the Champions League final for the first time, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

Matchday revenue fell from £41.7 million to just £700,000 as a result of matches being played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to profitability comes after a loss of £126 million in 2019-20, when the pandemic first hit.

“The season closed with the team having played 63 out of a maximum possible 64 matches, taking home the Premier League title, winning a record-equalling eight League Cups, reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time and breaking a raft of records in the process. This is not a club that gives up when the going gets tough,” City chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

“From a business perspective, we were pleased to return to profitability, having successfully navigated the revenue challenges created by the pandemic. Covid-19 did not stop us, and we continued to grow, innovate and develop new ideas.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“And while we cannot dismiss the pain of missing out on the trophy in Porto at our first ever UEFA Champions League final, we must also pause to savour the fact that Manchester City has won three of the last four Premier League titles, and are now looking ahead to what we can do to achieve even greater success in the next stage of our journey.”

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie