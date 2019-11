MAN CITY EARNED a hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton to remain within six points of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League today.

James Ward-Prowse put the Saints ahead in the first half.

However, City held their nerve. Sergio Aguero equalised with 20 minutes remaining before Kyle Walker’s 86th-minute winner.

More to follow

